    Lt. Col. Jason Hughes

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Lt. Col. Jason Hughes, our Assistant Chief of Staff G3/5/7, had a conversation with Master Sgt. Alvarado, delving into his day-to-day activities at 311 ESC. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 00:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910433
    VIRIN: 231202-A-PK275-1266
    Filename: DOD_110080459
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    This work, Lt. Col. Jason Hughes, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311 esc

