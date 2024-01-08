SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 12, 2024) B-roll and interviews with Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Director, CAPT Elizabeth Adriano; and, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jemiko Price in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910430
|VIRIN:
|240112-N-WJ173-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110080345
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, NMCSD MLK DAY OBSERVANCE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT