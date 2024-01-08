Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Left Hand Drivers Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Video by Capt. Osvaldo Olmos 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    In anticipation of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, the Hannibal Battalion conducted left hand drivers training to prepare Soldiers for convoy operations in Australia. SFC Joshua Holman, the battalion Master Driver, prepared a left hand drivers course designed to train and prepare Soldiers to drive on the left side of the road. To add to the complexity, the Soldiers would be driving on the left side of the road using our standard left side driving configuration we use on all military vehicles. The training and preparation consisted of a classroom portion on driving procedures as well as road signs, followed by a left hand drivers course for validation.

    This work, Left Hand Drivers Training, by CPT Osvaldo Olmos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drivers training
    DSSB
    left hand driving

