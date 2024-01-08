video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910422" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In anticipation of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, the Hannibal Battalion conducted left hand drivers training to prepare Soldiers for convoy operations in Australia. SFC Joshua Holman, the battalion Master Driver, prepared a left hand drivers course designed to train and prepare Soldiers to drive on the left side of the road. To add to the complexity, the Soldiers would be driving on the left side of the road using our standard left side driving configuration we use on all military vehicles. The training and preparation consisted of a classroom portion on driving procedures as well as road signs, followed by a left hand drivers course for validation.