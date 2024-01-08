In anticipation of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, the Hannibal Battalion conducted left hand drivers training to prepare Soldiers for convoy operations in Australia. SFC Joshua Holman, the battalion Master Driver, prepared a left hand drivers course designed to train and prepare Soldiers to drive on the left side of the road. To add to the complexity, the Soldiers would be driving on the left side of the road using our standard left side driving configuration we use on all military vehicles. The training and preparation consisted of a classroom portion on driving procedures as well as road signs, followed by a left hand drivers course for validation.
|05.30.2023
|01.12.2024 18:17
|Video Productions
|910422
|230530-A-SE650-8633
|1001
|DOD_110080169
|00:02:23
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|0
|0
