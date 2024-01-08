Corporal George Sulaica, a team leader for Alpha Company in Task Force Center, Operation Lone Star, described his team's encounters with illegal immigrants while patrolling the southern border near Laredo, TX, August 4, 2023. Brush teams in Task Force Center routinely contact groups of illegal immigrants near the banks of the Rio Grande River, many of which include gang members, sexual predators, and smugglers of drugs, weapons and human beings. The soldiers on Operation Lone Star are trained to detect and deter illegal immigrants from entering the United States, and they work alongside the Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Public Safety to protect American communities from the harmful effects of illegal immigration. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910420
|VIRIN:
|230809-Z-WV576-4224
|Filename:
|DOD_110080084
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas National Guard Brush Team Apprehends Illegal Immigrants on the Southern Border, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT