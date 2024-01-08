U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight operations aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910419
|VIRIN:
|231212-M-WH287-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110080083
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Somerset Flight Deck Operations, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT