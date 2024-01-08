Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset Flight Deck Operations

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight operations aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910419
    VIRIN: 231212-M-WH287-1001
    Filename: DOD_110080083
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Readiness
    Integrated Training
    Ship-to-Shore
    Aerial Operations

