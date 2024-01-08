Soldiers catch migrants who were using anti-tracking techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910418" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SPC. Carson Lamkin, a brush team member in A Co., Task Force Center, describes his team's routine patrol where they apprehended illegal immigrants utilizing unusual anti-tracking methods in Laredo, TX, January 3, 2024. The illegal immigrants concealed their footprints by adhering foam blocks to their shoes to make it nearly impossible for law enforcement to track their movements, however they were outmaneuvered by the Texas National Guard, who lawfully apprehended them in partnership with law enforcement agencies. (Texas National Guard video produced Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)