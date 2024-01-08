Soldiers catch migrants who were using anti-tracking techniques

SPC. Carson Lamkin, a brush team member in A Co., Task Force Center, describes his team's routine patrol where they apprehended illegal immigrants utilizing unusual anti-tracking methods in Laredo, TX, January 3, 2024. The illegal immigrants concealed their footprints by adhering foam blocks to their shoes to make it nearly impossible for law enforcement to track their movements, however they were outmaneuvered by the Texas National Guard, who lawfully apprehended them in partnership with law enforcement agencies. (Texas National Guard video produced Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910418
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-WV576-9654
|Filename:
|DOD_110080081
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
