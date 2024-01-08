Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers catch migrants who were using anti-tracking techniques

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SPC. Carson Lamkin, a brush team member in A Co., Task Force Center, describes his team's routine patrol where they apprehended illegal immigrants utilizing unusual anti-tracking methods in Laredo, TX, January 3, 2024. The illegal immigrants concealed their footprints by adhering foam blocks to their shoes to make it nearly impossible for law enforcement to track their movements, however they were outmaneuvered by the Texas National Guard, who lawfully apprehended them in partnership with law enforcement agencies. (Texas National Guard video produced Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TX, US

