A soldier's leg and arm were injured by a truck during a hit & run incident during a routine patrol and apprehension of an illegal immigrant in Laredo, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023. Staff Sgt. Joaquin Recuero, the Sergeant of the Guard for Zone 10, Operation Lone Star, describes his team's response to the incident where a Soldier and the illegal immigrant she apprehended were injured by a reckless driver who was later arrested by law enforcement. The Soldier's is in stable condition, and she is recovering. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910416
|VIRIN:
|230920-Z-WV576-7281
|Filename:
|DOD_110080079
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas National Guard Aids Soldier Injured on Duty, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
