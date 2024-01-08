Texas National Guard Aids Soldier Injured on Duty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A soldier's leg and arm were injured by a truck during a hit & run incident during a routine patrol and apprehension of an illegal immigrant in Laredo, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023. Staff Sgt. Joaquin Recuero, the Sergeant of the Guard for Zone 10, Operation Lone Star, describes his team's response to the incident where a Soldier and the illegal immigrant she apprehended were injured by a reckless driver who was later arrested by law enforcement. The Soldier's is in stable condition, and she is recovering. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)