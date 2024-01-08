Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Aids Soldier Injured on Duty

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A soldier's leg and arm were injured by a truck during a hit & run incident during a routine patrol and apprehension of an illegal immigrant in Laredo, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023. Staff Sgt. Joaquin Recuero, the Sergeant of the Guard for Zone 10, Operation Lone Star, describes his team's response to the incident where a Soldier and the illegal immigrant she apprehended were injured by a reckless driver who was later arrested by law enforcement. The Soldier's is in stable condition, and she is recovering. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:43
    Location: TX, US

    Combat Medic
    Operation Lone Star
    Texas Army National Guard
    border security.

