Texas Guardsmen supporting Operation Lone Star defend their concertina wire and anti-climb barriers from being breached by large groups of illegal immigrants from across the border. The communities on the border experience this kind of criminal activity on a daily basis, and the dynamic strategy of securing the border continues utilize the capabilities of the Texas National Guard and the Texas State Guard. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910415
|VIRIN:
|240102-Z-WV576-6153
|Filename:
|DOD_110080077
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Guardsmen Defend Texas Border from Large Groups of Illegal Immigrants, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
