    National Guardsmen Defend Texas Border from Large Groups of Illegal Immigrants

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Guardsmen supporting Operation Lone Star defend their concertina wire and anti-climb barriers from being breached by large groups of illegal immigrants from across the border. The communities on the border experience this kind of criminal activity on a daily basis, and the dynamic strategy of securing the border continues utilize the capabilities of the Texas National Guard and the Texas State Guard. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910415
    VIRIN: 240102-Z-WV576-6153
    Filename: DOD_110080077
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guardsmen Defend Texas Border from Large Groups of Illegal Immigrants, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

