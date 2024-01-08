National Guardsmen Defend Texas Border from Large Groups of Illegal Immigrants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Texas Guardsmen supporting Operation Lone Star defend their concertina wire and anti-climb barriers from being breached by large groups of illegal immigrants from across the border. The communities on the border experience this kind of criminal activity on a daily basis, and the dynamic strategy of securing the border continues utilize the capabilities of the Texas National Guard and the Texas State Guard. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)