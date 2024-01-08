Video Description: Texas National Guard Soldiers on Operation Lone Star prevent, deter, and interdict illegal migrants and criminal activity on the border alongside our law enforcement partners this week. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910414
|VIRIN:
|230927-Z-WV576-8110
|Filename:
|DOD_110080076
Length:
|00:02:44
Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas National Guard Prepares for Border Surge, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
