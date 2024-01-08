Texas National Guard Soldiers Hold the Line at the El Paso Border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Texas Army National Guard Specialist Aaron Holder describes recent illegal immigration he has witness despite the efforts to barricade the border crossing in El Paso, TX, Sept. 11, 2023. Holder clarifies that the Texas National Guard's concertina wire barrier is meant to deter illegal immigration and to guide immigrants to the legal ports of entry. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)