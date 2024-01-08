Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Soldiers Hold the Line at the El Paso Border

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Army National Guard Specialist Aaron Holder describes recent illegal immigration he has witness despite the efforts to barricade the border crossing in El Paso, TX, Sept. 11, 2023. Holder clarifies that the Texas National Guard's concertina wire barrier is meant to deter illegal immigration and to guide immigrants to the legal ports of entry. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910413
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-WV576-9632
    Filename: DOD_110080074
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Soldiers Hold the Line at the El Paso Border, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    Texas Border

