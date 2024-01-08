Texas Army National Guard Specialist Aaron Holder describes recent illegal immigration he has witness despite the efforts to barricade the border crossing in El Paso, TX, Sept. 11, 2023. Holder clarifies that the Texas National Guard's concertina wire barrier is meant to deter illegal immigration and to guide immigrants to the legal ports of entry. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910413
|VIRIN:
|230913-Z-WV576-9632
|Filename:
|DOD_110080074
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas National Guard Soldiers Hold the Line at the El Paso Border, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
