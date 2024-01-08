Joint Task Force Lone Star Year End Review-2023

MCALLEN, Texas – Texas National Guard supporting Operation Lone Star along the Texas-Mexico border surpassed 1 million mission total events last week. The milestone occurred during the final days of 2023 to close out the third calendar year of the operation. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910410
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-WV576-4553
|Filename:
|DOD_110080037
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
