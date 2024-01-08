Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Lone Star Year End Review-2023

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MCALLEN, Texas – Texas National Guard supporting Operation Lone Star along the Texas-Mexico border surpassed 1 million mission total events last week. The milestone occurred during the final days of 2023 to close out the third calendar year of the operation. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910410
    VIRIN: 240109-Z-WV576-4553
    Filename: DOD_110080037
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TX, US

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

