Texas National Guard Engineers Defend Eagle Pass from Mass Illegal Immigration

Cpl. Aaron Barrow, an engineer on Operation Lone Star, Describes his experience of defending the fencing and wire barriers from heavy illegal traffic in Eagle Pass, TX, Dec. 18, 2023. The Soldiers in Task Force Eagle are tasked with fortifying the barriers on the bank of the Rio Grande River, deterring illegal immigration, and disrupting the actions of transnational organized criminal organizations. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)