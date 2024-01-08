Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Engineers Defend Eagle Pass from Mass Illegal Immigration

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Aaron Barrow, an engineer on Operation Lone Star, Describes his experience of defending the fencing and wire barriers from heavy illegal traffic in Eagle Pass, TX, Dec. 18, 2023. The Soldiers in Task Force Eagle are tasked with fortifying the barriers on the bank of the Rio Grande River, deterring illegal immigration, and disrupting the actions of transnational organized criminal organizations. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910409
    VIRIN: 231220-Z-WV576-9255
    Filename: DOD_110080035
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Texas National Guard Engineers Defend Eagle Pass from Mass Illegal Immigration, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

