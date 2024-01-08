Cpl. Aaron Barrow, an engineer on Operation Lone Star, Describes his experience of defending the fencing and wire barriers from heavy illegal traffic in Eagle Pass, TX, Dec. 18, 2023. The Soldiers in Task Force Eagle are tasked with fortifying the barriers on the bank of the Rio Grande River, deterring illegal immigration, and disrupting the actions of transnational organized criminal organizations. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910409
|VIRIN:
|231220-Z-WV576-9255
|Filename:
|DOD_110080035
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas National Guard Engineers Defend Eagle Pass from Mass Illegal Immigration, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
