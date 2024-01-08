Texas National Guardsmen Protect Border from Illegal Immigration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Texas National Guardsmen stationed in El Paso, Texas on Operation Lone Star are trained to react to individuals trespassing through the Southern border of Texas by repairing breaches made in the barriers and apprehending the illegal immigrants for law enforcement processing. Since the beginning of the operation, the National Guard has turned back over 80 thousand individuals from entering the U.S. illegally, protecting Texas communities from the harmful effects of human smuggling. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs.)