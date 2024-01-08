The Texas National Guardsmen stationed in El Paso, Texas on Operation Lone Star are trained to react to individuals trespassing through the Southern border of Texas by repairing breaches made in the barriers and apprehending the illegal immigrants for law enforcement processing. Since the beginning of the operation, the National Guard has turned back over 80 thousand individuals from entering the U.S. illegally, protecting Texas communities from the harmful effects of human smuggling. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910408
|VIRIN:
|231212-Z-WV576-6028
|Filename:
|DOD_110080026
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas National Guardsmen Protect Border from Illegal Immigration, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
LEAVE A COMMENT