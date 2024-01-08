Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guardsmen Protect Border from Illegal Immigration

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas National Guardsmen stationed in El Paso, Texas on Operation Lone Star are trained to react to individuals trespassing through the Southern border of Texas by repairing breaches made in the barriers and apprehending the illegal immigrants for law enforcement processing. Since the beginning of the operation, the National Guard has turned back over 80 thousand individuals from entering the U.S. illegally, protecting Texas communities from the harmful effects of human smuggling. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs.)

    Location: TX, US

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

