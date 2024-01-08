Texas National Guard Soldiers Raid an Illegal Immigrant Stash House near Laredo, TX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Vasquez and Sgt. Guilherme responded to a crime report regarding an illegal stash house of immigrants, and in a raid coordinated with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol, the soldiers helped apprehend a total of 17 illegal immigrants from the squalid house near Laredo, TX, Sept. 1. The soldiers in Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star often encounter such conditions that the migrants had been forced to live in, but this was one of the first times the soldiers have been apart of a response to apprehend the migrants that were smuggled across the border. The presence of the National Guard in situations like these make the Border Patrol agents feel safe enough to do their jobs when they're outnumbered by the immigrants they apprehend, and together with local and state law enforcement agencies, they all are working to secure the southern border of Texas from the harmful effects of illegal immigration. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)