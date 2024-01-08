Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Combat Medics Save Lives on the Texas Border

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Specialist Josef Osborn, a combat medic for Alpha Company, Task Force Center, describes his duties as a medical professional in a squad-sized element patrolling the southern border of Texas on Operation Lone Star near Laredo, Texas, August 1, 2023. Medics like Osborn have the duty to treat medical conditions for soldiers and immigrants if possible, and to provide transportation to a medical facility for further treatment if necessary. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910406
    VIRIN: 230802-Z-WV576-8647
    Filename: DOD_110080015
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: TX, US

    Combat Medic
    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    Texas Border
    Texas Army National Guard

