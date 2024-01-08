Texas National Guard Combat Medics Save Lives on the Texas Border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Specialist Josef Osborn, a combat medic for Alpha Company, Task Force Center, describes his duties as a medical professional in a squad-sized element patrolling the southern border of Texas on Operation Lone Star near Laredo, Texas, August 1, 2023. Medics like Osborn have the duty to treat medical conditions for soldiers and immigrants if possible, and to provide transportation to a medical facility for further treatment if necessary. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)