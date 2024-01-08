Texas National Guard Combat Medics Save Lives on the Texas Border

Specialist Josef Osborn, a combat medic for Alpha Company, Task Force Center, describes his duties as a medical professional in a squad-sized element patrolling the southern border of Texas on Operation Lone Star near Laredo, Texas, August 1, 2023. Medics like Osborn have the duty to treat medical conditions for soldiers and immigrants if possible, and to provide transportation to a medical facility for further treatment if necessary. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910406
|VIRIN:
|230802-Z-WV576-8647
|Filename:
|DOD_110080015
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
