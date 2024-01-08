Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Army National Guard Brush Teams Patrol the Southern Border of Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Robert Guilherme, a squad leader for Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes his experience of leading soldiers to track, detect, and apprehend illegal immigrants on the southern border near Laredo, Texas, July 19, 2023. The brush teams in this area have close contact with several groups of illegal immigrants every night, many of which are gang members affiliated with cartels, and it is common for the immigrants to be smuggling narcotics, cash, or weapons on their person. The soldiers on Operation Lone Star make it difficult for these criminals to harm the border communities, protecting the State of Texas from the dangerous effects of illegal immigration. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
