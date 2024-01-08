Sgt. Robert Guilherme, a squad leader for Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes his experience of leading soldiers to track, detect, and apprehend illegal immigrants on the southern border near Laredo, Texas, July 19, 2023. The brush teams in this area have close contact with several groups of illegal immigrants every night, many of which are gang members affiliated with cartels, and it is common for the immigrants to be smuggling narcotics, cash, or weapons on their person. The soldiers on Operation Lone Star make it difficult for these criminals to harm the border communities, protecting the State of Texas from the dangerous effects of illegal immigration. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910405
|VIRIN:
|230726-Z-WV576-8105
|Filename:
|DOD_110080014
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Army National Guard Brush Teams Patrol the Southern Border of Texas, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
