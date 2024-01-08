Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Engineers Construct Border Fencing to Deter Illegal Traffic

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Captain Chris Daniel, the Officer in Command of the National Guard engineers in Task Force South, describes the benefits of the newly installed fencing on banks of the Rio Grande River near Brownsville, TX. The barrier serves to disrupt the flow of illegal immigrants coming from across the river, many of whom are smuggling dangerous narcotics, weapons, and people into the United States. Operation Lone Star is Texas' response to the increasingly harmful effects of organized crime, and the National Guard is working alongside state and federal law enforcement agencies to stop the crime from entering from across the border. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910404
    VIRIN: 231205-Z-WV576-1165
    Filename: DOD_110080007
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TX, US

