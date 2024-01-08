Texas National Guard Engineers Construct Border Fencing to Deter Illegal Traffic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Captain Chris Daniel, the Officer in Command of the National Guard engineers in Task Force South, describes the benefits of the newly installed fencing on banks of the Rio Grande River near Brownsville, TX. The barrier serves to disrupt the flow of illegal immigrants coming from across the river, many of whom are smuggling dangerous narcotics, weapons, and people into the United States. Operation Lone Star is Texas' response to the increasingly harmful effects of organized crime, and the National Guard is working alongside state and federal law enforcement agencies to stop the crime from entering from across the border. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)