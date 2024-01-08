Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star Surveillance and Recon Company Texas Border Operations

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Gustavo Miranda, a platoon sergeant for the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Company in Task Force East on Operation Lone Star, describes the duties and expectations of soldiers serving in the specialized company of soldiers on the Southern border of Texas. These soldiers are highly trained and experienced in tracking illegal immigrants through the terrain of the lower Rio Grande Valley, protecting the state of Texas from the harmful effects of illegal immigration. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910403
    VIRIN: 231128-Z-WV576-7276
    Filename: DOD_110080004
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: TX, US

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

