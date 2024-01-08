Staff Sgt. Gustavo Miranda, a platoon sergeant for the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Company in Task Force East on Operation Lone Star, describes the duties and expectations of soldiers serving in the specialized company of soldiers on the Southern border of Texas. These soldiers are highly trained and experienced in tracking illegal immigrants through the terrain of the lower Rio Grande Valley, protecting the state of Texas from the harmful effects of illegal immigration. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910403
|VIRIN:
|231128-Z-WV576-7276
|Filename:
|DOD_110080004
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Lone Star Surveillance and Recon Company Texas Border Operations, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
LEAVE A COMMENT