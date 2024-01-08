Operation Lone Star Surveillance and Recon Company Texas Border Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Gustavo Miranda, a platoon sergeant for the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Company in Task Force East on Operation Lone Star, describes the duties and expectations of soldiers serving in the specialized company of soldiers on the Southern border of Texas. These soldiers are highly trained and experienced in tracking illegal immigrants through the terrain of the lower Rio Grande Valley, protecting the state of Texas from the harmful effects of illegal immigration. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)