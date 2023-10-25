The Texas National Guard continues to prevent, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border. We remain vigilant and flexible when strategically surging equipment and personnel to locations that are known for illegal migration. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910401
|VIRIN:
|231025-Z-WV576-6803
|Filename:
|DOD_110079996
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Week in Review Oct 25, 2023, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
LEAVE A COMMENT