Week in Review Oct 25, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Texas National Guard continues to prevent, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border. We remain vigilant and flexible when strategically surging equipment and personnel to locations that are known for illegal migration. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)