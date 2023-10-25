Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week in Review Oct 25, 2023

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas National Guard continues to prevent, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border. We remain vigilant and flexible when strategically surging equipment and personnel to locations that are known for illegal migration. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910401
    VIRIN: 231025-Z-WV576-6803
    Filename: DOD_110079996
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Week in Review Oct 25, 2023, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security

    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

