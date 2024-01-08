Texas National Guard Assists in Apprehending Human Smugglers

Specialist George Robledo, a brush team leader for Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes his role in detecting, deterring, and apprehending illegal immigrants near Laredo, Texas, Jun. 25, 2023. The brush teams on Operation Lone Star assist local and state law enforcement in the mission to secure the southern border of Texas from the dangerous effects of illegal immigration, and Robledo is one of many soldiers and airmen on the front line defense against cartel activity, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:10
|Location:
|TX, US
