    Texas National Guard Assists in Apprehending Human Smugglers

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Specialist George Robledo, a brush team leader for Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes his role in detecting, deterring, and apprehending illegal immigrants near Laredo, Texas, Jun. 25, 2023. The brush teams on Operation Lone Star assist local and state law enforcement in the mission to secure the southern border of Texas from the dangerous effects of illegal immigration, and Robledo is one of many soldiers and airmen on the front line defense against cartel activity, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910400
    VIRIN: 230628-Z-WV576-7069
    Filename: DOD_110079993
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security

    TAGS

    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    criminal activities
    Texas Border
    illegal immigration

