    Florida National Guard Arrives on Operation Lone Star

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers in the Florida National Guard were deployed to various strategic points along the Texas-Mexico border to assist with law enforcement activities on Operation Lone Star. The communities along the border experience high crime rates as a result of illegal immigration, and the National Guard and its law enforcement partners in the Department of Public Safety and Border patrol employ themselves in defense of this dangerous criminal activity, protecting the people of Texas and the rest of the United States. (Texas Army National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910399
    VIRIN: 230531-Z-WV576-3913
    Filename: DOD_110079984
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Arrives on Operation Lone Star, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

