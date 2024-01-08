Soldiers in the Florida National Guard were deployed to various strategic points along the Texas-Mexico border to assist with law enforcement activities on Operation Lone Star. The communities along the border experience high crime rates as a result of illegal immigration, and the National Guard and its law enforcement partners in the Department of Public Safety and Border patrol employ themselves in defense of this dangerous criminal activity, protecting the people of Texas and the rest of the United States. (Texas Army National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910399
|VIRIN:
|230531-Z-WV576-3913
|Filename:
|DOD_110079984
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Arrives on Operation Lone Star, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT