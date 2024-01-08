Operation Lone Star Defends the Texas Border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Texas National guard have patrolled and fortified the Texas-Mexico border on Operation Lone Star for over two years, decreasing the amount of illegal border crossings substantially as a result. Soldiers apart of the 176th Engineer Brigade work to secure the border with layers of concertina wire, making it nearly impossible to enter the state of Texas without crossing through the designated points of entry. (Texas National Guard video product by Joint Task Force Lone Star Public Affairs)