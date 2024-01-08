Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star Defends the Texas Border

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Texas National guard have patrolled and fortified the Texas-Mexico border on Operation Lone Star for over two years, decreasing the amount of illegal border crossings substantially as a result. Soldiers apart of the 176th Engineer Brigade work to secure the border with layers of concertina wire, making it nearly impossible to enter the state of Texas without crossing through the designated points of entry. (Texas National Guard video product by Joint Task Force Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910398
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-WV576-8095
    Filename: DOD_110079968
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TX, US

