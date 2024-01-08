Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guardsmen Apprehend Human Smugglers on Southern Border

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Specialist Jonathan Sarver, a rifleman for Alpha Company, Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes his team's tracking of a known human trafficker and a repeat offender of U.S. immigration law near Laredo, Texas, July 5, 2023. The Texas National Guard assists the Texas Department of Public Safety in detecting, deterring, and apprehending illegal immigrants, protecting Texas communities from dangerous cartel activities, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TX, US

    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    Texas Border
    Texas Army National Guard

