Specialist Jonathan Sarver, a rifleman for Alpha Company, Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes his team's tracking of a known human trafficker and a repeat offender of U.S. immigration law near Laredo, Texas, July 5, 2023. The Texas National Guard assists the Texas Department of Public Safety in detecting, deterring, and apprehending illegal immigrants, protecting Texas communities from dangerous cartel activities, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910396
|VIRIN:
|230712-Z-WV576-2293
|Filename:
|DOD_110079960
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guardsmen Apprehend Human Smugglers on Southern Border, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
