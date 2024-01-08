Texas National Guardsmen Apprehend Human Smugglers on Southern Border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Specialist Jonathan Sarver, a rifleman for Alpha Company, Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes his team's tracking of a known human trafficker and a repeat offender of U.S. immigration law near Laredo, Texas, July 5, 2023. The Texas National Guard assists the Texas Department of Public Safety in detecting, deterring, and apprehending illegal immigrants, protecting Texas communities from dangerous cartel activities, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)