Fort Peck B-roll

B-roll from a recent site visit to Fort Peck Dam. Includes views from the observation tower.
Fort Peck Lake is 134 miles long, with over 1,500 miles of shoreline. The dam, just west of U.S. Interstate 2 and south of Glasgow, MT, consists of an earthen embankment, an outlet tunnel for releasing stored water, two powerhouses, and 16 gates on a concrete-lined spillway to the west of the dam. During normal operations, USACE releases water through the powerhouse to generate power and balance reservoir levels for other uses. As operations shift to reducing flood risks during periods of high runoff, water also is released through the outlet tunnel and, if needed, USACE dam operators can release more water through the spillway gates.
|11.29.2023
|01.12.2024 14:49
|B-Roll
|910395
|231129-O-TG831-2950
|DOD_110079947
|00:01:24
|MT, US
|0
|0
