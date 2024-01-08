Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Peck B-roll

    MT, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Video by Declan Barnes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    B-roll from a recent site visit to Fort Peck Dam. Includes views from the observation tower.

    Fort Peck Lake is 134 miles long, with over 1,500 miles of shoreline. The dam, just west of U.S. Interstate 2 and south of Glasgow, MT, consists of an earthen embankment, an outlet tunnel for releasing stored water, two powerhouses, and 16 gates on a concrete-lined spillway to the west of the dam. During normal operations, USACE releases water through the powerhouse to generate power and balance reservoir levels for other uses. As operations shift to reducing flood risks during periods of high runoff, water also is released through the outlet tunnel and, if needed, USACE dam operators can release more water through the spillway gates.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910395
    VIRIN: 231129-O-TG831-2950
    Filename: DOD_110079947
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Hydropower
    USACE Omaha
    Fort Peck Dam

