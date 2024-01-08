Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oahe Dam B-roll

    PIERRE, SD, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Video by Declan Barnes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Clips of B-roll from a recent visit to Oahe Dam. Surrounded by the rolling prairies of the Dakotas, Lake Oahe is the fourth largest man-made lake in the United States, stretching 230 miles from Pierre, South Dakota to Bismarck, North Dakota.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910394
    VIRIN: 231127-O-TG831-2459
    Filename: DOD_110079946
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PIERRE, SD, US

    Hydropower
    Oahe Dam
    USACE Omaha
    Oahe Dam Powerhouse

