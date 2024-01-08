Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Swift Response Company

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1Lt. Brandon Edgar and Sgt. Torres, leaders in the Swift Response Team on Operation Lone Star, describe their roles in detecting and deterring illegal trafficking of narcotics, weapons, and human beings on the Southern border near Brownsville, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023. The boat teams on Operation Lone Star are an integral element in the deterrence of illegal activity on the Rio Grande, as they can swiftly and safely patrol the banks of the river to detect, deter, and apprehend anyone hoping to cross the river illegally. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TX, US

    Security

    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

