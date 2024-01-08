Texas National Guard Swift Response Company

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1Lt. Brandon Edgar and Sgt. Torres, leaders in the Swift Response Team on Operation Lone Star, describe their roles in detecting and deterring illegal trafficking of narcotics, weapons, and human beings on the Southern border near Brownsville, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023. The boat teams on Operation Lone Star are an integral element in the deterrence of illegal activity on the Rio Grande, as they can swiftly and safely patrol the banks of the river to detect, deter, and apprehend anyone hoping to cross the river illegally. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)