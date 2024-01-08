Texas National Guard Swift Response Company

1Lt. Brandon Edgar and Sgt. Torres, leaders in the Swift Response Team on Operation Lone Star, describe their roles in detecting and deterring illegal trafficking of narcotics, weapons, and human beings on the Southern border near Brownsville, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023. The boat teams on Operation Lone Star are an integral element in the deterrence of illegal activity on the Rio Grande, as they can swiftly and safely patrol the banks of the river to detect, deter, and apprehend anyone hoping to cross the river illegally. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910389
|VIRIN:
|231011-Z-WV576-9601
|Filename:
|DOD_110079826
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
