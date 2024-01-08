Sgt. Jason Palaez, a leader in Task Force West on Operation Lone Star, describes the most recent surge of illegal immigrants attempting to gain entry into the United States when his team of soldiers defended the border and deterred their immigration. (Texas National Guard vide produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910388
|VIRIN:
|231004-Z-WV576-3837
|Filename:
|DOD_110079819
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Holds the Line Against Migrant Surge in El Paso, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT