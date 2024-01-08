Texas National Guard Holds the Line Against Migrant Surge in El Paso

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Jason Palaez, a leader in Task Force West on Operation Lone Star, describes the most recent surge of illegal immigrants attempting to gain entry into the United States when his team of soldiers defended the border and deterred their immigration. (Texas National Guard vide produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)