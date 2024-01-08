Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Holds the Line Against Migrant Surge in El Paso

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jason Palaez, a leader in Task Force West on Operation Lone Star, describes the most recent surge of illegal immigrants attempting to gain entry into the United States when his team of soldiers defended the border and deterred their immigration. (Texas National Guard vide produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910388
    VIRIN: 231004-Z-WV576-3837
    Filename: DOD_110079819
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Texas National Guard Holds the Line Against Migrant Surge in El Paso, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

