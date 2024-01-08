Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Texas National Guard is Prepared for the End of Title 42

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, describes the actions taken by the Texas National Guard in securing the Texas-Mexico Border before the expiration of Title 42, an immigration policy that allows law enforcement agents to apprehend illegal immigrants as they cross the border. Layers of concertina wire and constant patrols by highly-skilled Soldiers make it nearly impossible to make illegal entry into Texas, and it enforces the guidance for people to follow legal means of immigration and citizenship. (Texas Army National Guard video product by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910386
    VIRIN: 230510-Z-WV576-1851
    Filename: DOD_110079806
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Security

    TAGS

    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    Texas Border
    Texas Army National Gaurd

