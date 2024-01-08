The Texas National Guard is Prepared for the End of Title 42

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, describes the actions taken by the Texas National Guard in securing the Texas-Mexico Border before the expiration of Title 42, an immigration policy that allows law enforcement agents to apprehend illegal immigrants as they cross the border. Layers of concertina wire and constant patrols by highly-skilled Soldiers make it nearly impossible to make illegal entry into Texas, and it enforces the guidance for people to follow legal means of immigration and citizenship. (Texas Army National Guard video product by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
