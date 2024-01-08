Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department Border Operations End of Week Review

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas Military Department, in conjunction with our interagency partners, is dedicated to preventing illegal migrant crossings from Mexico to the US and stopping cross-border illicit narcotics trafficking. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910377
    VIRIN: 221207-Z-WV576-2314
    Filename: DOD_110079765
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Texas Military Department Border Operations End of Week Review, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

