Operation Lone Star Tactical Response Unit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910376" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers in the Tactical Response Unit, Or TRU Team, have been working day and night to detect and repel illegal migrants coming across the Rio Grande. Texas National Guard Sergeant Gerald Fernandez gives his assessment on a recent encounter with a group of criminals who illegally entered the U.S. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)