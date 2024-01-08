Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star Tactical Response Unit

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers in the Tactical Response Unit, Or TRU Team, have been working day and night to detect and repel illegal migrants coming across the Rio Grande. Texas National Guard Sergeant Gerald Fernandez gives his assessment on a recent encounter with a group of criminals who illegally entered the U.S. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910376
    VIRIN: 221130-Z-WV576-5632
    Filename: DOD_110079763
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Security

    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

