Soldiers in the Tactical Response Unit, Or TRU Team, have been working day and night to detect and repel illegal migrants coming across the Rio Grande. Texas National Guard Sergeant Gerald Fernandez gives his assessment on a recent encounter with a group of criminals who illegally entered the U.S. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910376
|VIRIN:
|221130-Z-WV576-5632
|Filename:
|DOD_110079763
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Lone Star Tactical Response Unit, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
