Port Angeles Rescue

Flight crew, from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, rescued an individual from their vessel off the coast of Port Angeles, Jan. 11, 2024. Air Station Port Angeles completes an average of 200 search and rescue cases per year. (Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910375
|VIRIN:
|240111-G-AA112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110079759
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
