    Port Angeles Rescue

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Flight crew, from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, rescued an individual from their vessel off the coast of Port Angeles, Jan. 11, 2024. Air Station Port Angeles completes an average of 200 search and rescue cases per year. (Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910375
    VIRIN: 240111-G-AA112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110079759
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: WA, US

    port angeles
    boat
    rescue
    helo
    helicopter

