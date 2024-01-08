Turn backs occur when an individual or group of illegal immigrants attempts to criminally trespass into the US come into visual contact or receive a voice command to go back and they obey the orders or flee to evade apprehension. The Guard’s turn back milestone was reached just days after the two-year anniversary of Governor Greg Abbott’s border emergency declaration in March of 2021. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910373
|VIRIN:
|230322-Z-WV576-9304
|Filename:
|DOD_110079749
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard reaches over 30,000 turn backs on Operation Lone Star., by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
