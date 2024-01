Texas National Guard reaches over 30,000 turn backs on Operation Lone Star.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Turn backs occur when an individual or group of illegal immigrants attempts to criminally trespass into the US come into visual contact or receive a voice command to go back and they obey the orders or flee to evade apprehension. The Guard’s turn back milestone was reached just days after the two-year anniversary of Governor Greg Abbott’s border emergency declaration in March of 2021. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)