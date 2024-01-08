Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard reaches over 30,000 turn backs on Operation Lone Star.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Turn backs occur when an individual or group of illegal immigrants attempts to criminally trespass into the US come into visual contact or receive a voice command to go back and they obey the orders or flee to evade apprehension. The Guard’s turn back milestone was reached just days after the two-year anniversary of Governor Greg Abbott’s border emergency declaration in March of 2021. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

