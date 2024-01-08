Texas National Guard set to repel illegal crossings along border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Lone Star Soldiers are holding the line along the Texas – Mexico border with a much more aggressive answer for those attempting to enter the US illegally. The Texas Guardsmen and their law enforcement partners stand united along the Rio Grande River in a bold show of force employing pyro techniques, boat patrols, and crowd control measures to make the statement loud and clear, ‘No,’ is the only answer criminals will get when illegally entering the US, November 20, 2022.