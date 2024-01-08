Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard set to repel illegal crossings along border

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Operation Lone Star Soldiers are holding the line along the Texas – Mexico border with a much more aggressive answer for those attempting to enter the US illegally. The Texas Guardsmen and their law enforcement partners stand united along the Rio Grande River in a bold show of force employing pyro techniques, boat patrols, and crowd control measures to make the statement loud and clear, ‘No,’ is the only answer criminals will get when illegally entering the US, November 20, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910372
    VIRIN: 221121-Z-WV576-5636
    Filename: DOD_110079746
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard set to repel illegal crossings along border, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

