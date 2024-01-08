Texas National Guard set to repel illegal crossings along border

Operation Lone Star Soldiers are holding the line along the Texas – Mexico border with a much more aggressive answer for those attempting to enter the US illegally. The Texas Guardsmen and their law enforcement partners stand united along the Rio Grande River in a bold show of force employing pyro techniques, boat patrols, and crowd control measures to make the statement loud and clear, ‘No,’ is the only answer criminals will get when illegally entering the US, November 20, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910372
|VIRIN:
|221121-Z-WV576-5636
|Filename:
|DOD_110079746
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
