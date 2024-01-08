Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star weekly review

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas National Guard continue to deter and repel illegal migrants and work diligently to secure the Texas- Mexico border. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910370
    VIRIN: 230418-Z-WV576-1158
    Filename: DOD_110079744
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star weekly review, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cavalry Scout
    Border Security
    Texas Border
    illegal immigration
    Texas Army National Guard

