Soldiers on Operation Lone Star continue constructing barriers and c-wire along the Texas-Mexico Border near El Paso, Texas. The border mission is focused on detecting and deterring illegal immigrants in Texas, and the soldiers operate alongside federal and state law enforcement agencies. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910367
|VIRIN:
|230412-Z-WV576-9690
|Filename:
|DOD_110079739
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Lone Star Week in Review, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
LEAVE A COMMENT