Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Lone Star Week in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers on Operation Lone Star continue constructing barriers and c-wire along the Texas-Mexico Border near El Paso, Texas. The border mission is focused on detecting and deterring illegal immigrants in Texas, and the soldiers operate alongside federal and state law enforcement agencies. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910367
    VIRIN: 230412-Z-WV576-9690
    Filename: DOD_110079739
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lone Star Week in Review, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT