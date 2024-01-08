The Texas National Guard has turned back over 28,000 illegal immigrants from crossing into the United States along the Texas-Mexico Border. (Texas Army National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910362
|VIRIN:
|230215-Z-WV576-5815
|Filename:
|DOD_110079714
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star Weekly Review, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT