    Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star Weekly Review

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas National Guard has turned back over 28,000 illegal immigrants from crossing into the United States along the Texas-Mexico Border. (Texas Army National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910362
    VIRIN: 230215-Z-WV576-5815
    Filename: DOD_110079714
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star Weekly Review, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    Texas Border

