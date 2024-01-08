Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guard Drone Teams Deploy to Southern Border for Operation Lone Star

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force 2nd Lt. David Mata, the sUAS Drone Team Office in Charge leads his team of drone operators in their introduction to border security operations in El Paso, TX, March 8, 2023. Operation Lone Star deployed these drone teams as force multipliers for the Texas National Guards assistance to law enforcement on Operation Lone Star. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910361
    VIRIN: 230308-Z-WV576-2496
    Filename: DOD_110079696
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Drone Teams Deploy to Southern Border for Operation Lone Star, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unmanned Aerial Surveillance
    Texas Army National Guard
    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    Texas Border

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT