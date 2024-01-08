Air Force 2nd Lt. David Mata, the sUAS Drone Team Office in Charge leads his team of drone operators in their introduction to border security operations in El Paso, TX, March 8, 2023. Operation Lone Star deployed these drone teams as force multipliers for the Texas National Guards assistance to law enforcement on Operation Lone Star. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910361
|VIRIN:
|230308-Z-WV576-2496
|Filename:
|DOD_110079696
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Drone Teams Deploy to Southern Border for Operation Lone Star, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT