Texas National Guard Drone Teams Deploy to Southern Border for Operation Lone Star

Air Force 2nd Lt. David Mata, the sUAS Drone Team Office in Charge leads his team of drone operators in their introduction to border security operations in El Paso, TX, March 8, 2023. Operation Lone Star deployed these drone teams as force multipliers for the Texas National Guards assistance to law enforcement on Operation Lone Star. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)