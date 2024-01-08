EL PASO, Texas – An angry mob of immigrants fail to push their way through law enforcement officers on the Paso Del Norte Bridge leading to mass groups attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, March 13, 2023. National Guardsmen worked side-by-side their law enforcement partners to deter the mass back to the Mexico side. Several illegal immigrants surrendered to the Soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety officers. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910358
|VIRIN:
|230315-Z-WV576-3055
|Filename:
|DOD_110079675
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard holds the line, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT