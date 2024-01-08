Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard holds the line

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    EL PASO, Texas – An angry mob of immigrants fail to push their way through law enforcement officers on the Paso Del Norte Bridge leading to mass groups attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, March 13, 2023. National Guardsmen worked side-by-side their law enforcement partners to deter the mass back to the Mexico side. Several illegal immigrants surrendered to the Soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety officers. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910358
    VIRIN: 230315-Z-WV576-3055
    Filename: DOD_110079675
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Texas National Guard holds the line, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

