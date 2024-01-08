Texas National Guard holds the line

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EL PASO, Texas – An angry mob of immigrants fail to push their way through law enforcement officers on the Paso Del Norte Bridge leading to mass groups attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, March 13, 2023. National Guardsmen worked side-by-side their law enforcement partners to deter the mass back to the Mexico side. Several illegal immigrants surrendered to the Soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety officers. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)