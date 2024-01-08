Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star supports law enforcement in Brownsville

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Operation Lone Star is a state active-duty mission partnering Texas Guardsmen with Texas Department of Public Safety and other state and federal law enforcement agencies to disrupt transnational criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border. (Texas Army National Guard Video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 11:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910356
    VIRIN: 221026-Z-WV576-8366
    Filename: DOD_110079672
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: TX, US

