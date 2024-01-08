Texas Military Department service members working side-by-side Texas Department of Public Safety and other local and federal law enforcement agencies continue to deter and disrupt the illegal activities that spill across the Texas - Mexico border. (Texas Army National Guard Video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910355
|VIRIN:
|221018-Z-WV576-1873
|Filename:
|DOD_110079671
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Lone Star Week End Review, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
