    USACRC Safety Shorts - Or your Seat Belt?

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    One minute "Safety Short" Video on seatbelt use.
    The most dangerous thing a Soldier does – on or off-duty – is to ride in or operate a motor vehicle!

    From FY19-FY23, 75% of all off-duty Soldier fatalities involved motor vehicles and 42% of those occurred in passenger (PMV-4) vehicles.

    Of the 174 Soldiers that died in PMV-4 mishaps many lives could have been saved if they had only taken the 3 seconds needed to fasten their seat belts.

    According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 50% of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2021 were not wearing seat belts.

    Seat belts and other forms of occupant restraint systems are NOT optional equipment and use is mandated for all military personnel by AR 385-10, The Army Safety and Occupational Health Program - and that mandate applies anytime and anywhere!

    Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.

    Always make that 3 second move and make sure everyone else in your vehicle does too!

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 09:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910334
    VIRIN: 240112-A-SS001-1111-C
    PIN: 240112-V
    Filename: DOD_110079546
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

