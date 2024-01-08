USACRC Safety Shorts - Or your Seat Belt?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One minute "Safety Short" Video on seatbelt use.

The most dangerous thing a Soldier does – on or off-duty – is to ride in or operate a motor vehicle!



From FY19-FY23, 75% of all off-duty Soldier fatalities involved motor vehicles and 42% of those occurred in passenger (PMV-4) vehicles.



Of the 174 Soldiers that died in PMV-4 mishaps many lives could have been saved if they had only taken the 3 seconds needed to fasten their seat belts.



According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 50% of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2021 were not wearing seat belts.



Seat belts and other forms of occupant restraint systems are NOT optional equipment and use is mandated for all military personnel by AR 385-10, The Army Safety and Occupational Health Program - and that mandate applies anytime and anywhere!



Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.



Always make that 3 second move and make sure everyone else in your vehicle does too!