    An interview with Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Southcomm

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Southern Command, discusses his Hispanic heritage, what the Marine Corps brings to the fight in the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility, and military leadership during his visit to Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, La. on Jan. 8, 2024. SOUTHCOM is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in its assigned Area of Responsibility which includes Central America, South America, the Caribbean (except U.S. commonwealths, territories, and possessions). Under the leadership of a four-star commander, SOUTHCOM's staff is organized into directorates, component commands and Security Cooperation Organizations that represent SOUTHCOM in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 07:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910325
    VIRIN: 240108-M-FJ130-1001
    Filename: DOD_110079480
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: PUERTO PLATA, DO

    TAGS

    Hispanic heritage
    MARFORRES
    USSOUTHCOM
    Southern Command
    MARFORSOUTH

