An interview with Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Southcomm

Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Southern Command, discusses his Hispanic heritage, what the Marine Corps brings to the fight in the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility, and military leadership during his visit to Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, La. on Jan. 8, 2024. SOUTHCOM is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in its assigned Area of Responsibility which includes Central America, South America, the Caribbean (except U.S. commonwealths, territories, and possessions). Under the leadership of a four-star commander, SOUTHCOM's staff is organized into directorates, component commands and Security Cooperation Organizations that represent SOUTHCOM in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)