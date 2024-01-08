Infantrymen of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fire mortar weapons systems during their Mortars Training and Evaluation Program (MORTEP) exercise at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 11, 2023. Through intense training and preparation mortarmen demonstrate their proficiency, accuracy, and precision using various mortar systems. MORTEP certification tests squads on their ability to safely and accurately fire mortar based weapons systems.
(Video by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 07:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910323
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-AJ772-2314
|Filename:
|DOD_110079404
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mortar Fire Echos Across the Eastern Flank, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
