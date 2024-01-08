Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortar Fire Echos Across the Eastern Flank

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Infantrymen of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fire mortar weapons systems during their Mortars Training and Evaluation Program (MORTEP) exercise at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 11, 2023. Through intense training and preparation mortarmen demonstrate their proficiency, accuracy, and precision using various mortar systems. MORTEP certification tests squads on their ability to safely and accurately fire mortar based weapons systems.
    (Video by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 07:22
