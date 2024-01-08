Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fefan, Federated States of Micronesia Community Health Engagement B-Roll Package

    FEFAN, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.12.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    B-Roll package of dental and optometry during a community health engagement at Fefan, Federated States of Micronesia.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 07:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910321
    VIRIN: 240112-N-RM312-1001
    Filename: DOD_110079384
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: FEFAN, FM

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fefan, Federated States of Micronesia Community Health Engagement B-Roll Package, by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PP24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24
    PP2024

