Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airborne Operation (Video B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation with U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet DZ, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910319
    VIRIN: 240111-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_110079355
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation (Video B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT