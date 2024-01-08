Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore Europe: Vulcano Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi travels to Vulcano Island in Sicily which is one of the seven Aeolian Islands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 04:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 910317
    VIRIN: 240109-N-HI500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110079353
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe: Vulcano Island, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sigonella
    Sicily
    MWR
    NASSIG
    Explore Europe
    Vulcano Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT