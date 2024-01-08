Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Battery, 1-77 FAR Activation Ceremony

    BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Kamal Gill assigned to 1st battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-77 FAR) takes command of Charlie Battery during the Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery 1-77 FAR at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910315
    VIRIN: 240110-A-RG158-1002
    Filename: DOD_110079327
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Battery, 1-77 FAR Activation Ceremony, by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB
    VictoryCorps
    BeAllYouCanBe

