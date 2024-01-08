Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after 129-day Alaska patrol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Friends and family greet U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) crew after the cutter returned to Honolulu, Jan. 11, 2024, following a 159-day Alaska patrol. The deployment included readiness training in and around southern California and the Bering Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 03:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910313
    VIRIN: 240111-G-RS249-1395
    Filename: DOD_110079298
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after 129-day Alaska patrol, by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Honolulu
    Coast Guard
    Midgett. ALPAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT