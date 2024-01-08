U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after 129-day Alaska patrol

Friends and family greet U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) crew after the cutter returned to Honolulu, Jan. 11, 2024, following a 159-day Alaska patrol. The deployment included readiness training in and around southern California and the Bering Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 03:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910313
|VIRIN:
|240111-G-RS249-1395
|Filename:
|DOD_110079298
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
