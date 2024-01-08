Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battery Activation 1-6 FAR Cerberus

    BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Phuong Quach takes command of Charlie Battery "Cerberus", during the 1st battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-6 FAR) Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. C BTRY, 1-6 FAR was the first American unit to fire a round on the European Continent, in October 1917 during World War One. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910311
    VIRIN: 240110-A-RG158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110079269
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: BY, DE

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB
    VictoryCorps
    BeAllYouCanBe

