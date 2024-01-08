U.S. Army Cpt. Phuong Quach takes command of Charlie Battery "Cerberus", during the 1st battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-6 FAR) Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. C BTRY, 1-6 FAR was the first American unit to fire a round on the European Continent, in October 1917 during World War One. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 03:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910311
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-RG158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110079269
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Battery Activation 1-6 FAR Cerberus, by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
