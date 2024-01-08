Battery Activation 1-6 FAR Cerberus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt. Phuong Quach takes command of Charlie Battery "Cerberus", during the 1st battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-6 FAR) Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. C BTRY, 1-6 FAR was the first American unit to fire a round on the European Continent, in October 1917 during World War One. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ryan Parr)