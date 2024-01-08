Sagami Depot Burger Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

“Meat, meat, and more meat.” That’s the best way to describe the famed menu item known as the “Depot Burger,” available at the Sagami Lounge on Sagami General Depot.



Upon your first bite, you’re immediately hit with the juiciness and signature flavor of the lounge’s lunchtime staple. Burger aficionados may find it to be their new favorite.



The lounge offers several burgers on its menu, but the Depot Burger stands alone in one very unique way. For more on that, here is current manager Mami Kinoshita.





Interview: Mami Kinoshita, Manager, Sagami Lounge

The Depot Burger first came about in 2006 when a customer asked then-manager Randy Benton how many patties he could have on his burger. Up until that point, no one had ordered a burger with more than two patties. So Mr. Benton told the customer that if he could finish a burger with three patties, they would take a picture of him and put it on the wall. The customer finished the burger and after his photo went up, other customers started trying to break the record by eating burgers with more and more patties. The number got bigger and bigger, and more photos were added to the wall.



The “Depot Burger Challenge,” as we now call it, starts at a minimum of five patties. There is no maximum limit for the number of patties you can ask for, but you must finish the entire burger, and sides, within an hour to complete the challenge. When your time starts, you are not allowed to leave your table, so keep that in mind if you decide to take on the challenge.



The current record stands at a customer who ate a burger with 11 patties, and he will soon be added to our “Hall of Fame.” If you can finish a burger with at least nine patties within the time limit, your meal is free.





Narration:

To get an idea of just how much meat is in an 11-patty burger, take a look at this! Impressive, isn’t it? Think you’re ready to take on the challenge? Not yet?



Now let’s go to the kitchen for a behind-the-scenes look at how the burger is made.











Interview: Kiyoshi Shinozuka, Cook Foreman, Sagami Lounge

When I first started working here, there was a chef, Mr. Kato. He taught me about the special ingredients that went into making burger, and I’ve been serving it to customers here for more than 30 years now.



Typical burger patties are made with salt and pepper and some other seasonings, and customers may have to add something to flavor it to their liking. But our Depot Burger is so well seasoned that you can eat it as is. I think that is the big difference between our burger and others.



We regularly have customers who come all the way from Navy bases at Atsugi and Yokosuka to try this burger, so I think that is a testament to how good it is!





Narration:

But before you get too overconfident thinking you can easily handle the Depot Burger Challenge, there’s one more thing to keep in mind.





Interview: Mami Kinoshita, Manager, Sagami Lounge

There is no real “penalty,” so to speak, if you can’t finish your burger. But we will take your photo and make an “ID card” with your name, title, unit, and how many patties you attempted. Your ID will be placed in the so-called “Loser’s Bracket” on our wall. But if you come back again later and complete the challenge, your ID will be moved to the “Winner’s Bracket.”





Narration:

So to all burger lovers out there, both men and women, come on out to the Sagami Lounge. An iconic and flavorful challenge awaits you! Good luck!





Interview: Mami Kinoshita, Manager, Sagami Lounge

Hopefully, someone can break the record and finish a burger with more than 11 patties.





Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.